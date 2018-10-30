Split paths imminent for royal brothers Prince William and Harry: Report

London, Oct 30: Once, they relied highly on each other after their mother Lady Diana passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris in 1997. Prince William and Harry were just 15 and 13 then and needed each other's shoulders for support.

Two decades since the tragedy, the two brothers are grown up men. While William, the Duke of Cambridge, is already a father of three, Prince Harry is not too far from fatherhood either. And if reports by UK media are to go by, the two brothers are set to choose their own paths now with their respective spouses - Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, as they have their own partners to rely on.

Also Read | Pittsburgh shooting: Muslim activists raise funds for victims

"The brothers have leaned on each other and looked after each other since their mother died. But now they have their own families, they no longer rely on each other as before," Sunday Times quoted a source close to the royal brothers as saying.

Daily Mirror reported that the split between the two brothers will be officially taking place after Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gives birth to her first baby with Harry next spring. The split will see an official separation of the royal household with William, 36, and Harry, 34, playing in different courts as they assume separate tasks, the report added.

It was also learnt that the elder brother, who will succeed his father Charles as Prince of Wales soon, will have to take on "a lot of extra responsibilities", the Mirror cited another source as saying.

Also Read | China is not competing with India in Sri Lanka, analysts say in wake of island crisis

The duo will, however, continue to work together in matters of royal charity that supports people having illness and other vulnerability.