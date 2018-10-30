  • search

Split paths imminent for royal brothers Prince William and Harry: Report

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    London, Oct 30: Once, they relied highly on each other after their mother Lady Diana passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris in 1997. Prince William and Harry were just 15 and 13 then and needed each other's shoulders for support.

    Prince William and Prince Harry
    Prince William and Prince Harry

    Two decades since the tragedy, the two brothers are grown up men. While William, the Duke of Cambridge, is already a father of three, Prince Harry is not too far from fatherhood either. And if reports by UK media are to go by, the two brothers are set to choose their own paths now with their respective spouses - Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, as they have their own partners to rely on.

    Also Read | Pittsburgh shooting: Muslim activists raise funds for victims

    "The brothers have leaned on each other and looked after each other since their mother died. But now they have their own families, they no longer rely on each other as before," Sunday Times quoted a source close to the royal brothers as saying.

    Daily Mirror reported that the split between the two brothers will be officially taking place after Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, gives birth to her first baby with Harry next spring. The split will see an official separation of the royal household with William, 36, and Harry, 34, playing in different courts as they assume separate tasks, the report added.

    It was also learnt that the elder brother, who will succeed his father Charles as Prince of Wales soon, will have to take on "a lot of extra responsibilities", the Mirror cited another source as saying.

    Also Read | China is not competing with India in Sri Lanka, analysts say in wake of island crisis

    The duo will, however, continue to work together in matters of royal charity that supports people having illness and other vulnerability.

    Read more about:

    uk prince william prince harry royal

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue