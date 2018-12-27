More the political mess, happier are the cartoonists: 2018 was a great year for the creative minds

London, Dec 27: The year 2018 had been a happening year in international affairs. From US President Donald Trump continuing antics to the endless chaos over Brexit to all things that concerned North Korea - the list is long. And each of these leaders and events made it even more a memorable year for cartoonists who love portraying leaders in ways that form the best form of critical reception.

The political procedures and outcomes that the world has seen in relation to Trump or Brexit might have left the people in general disappointed and angry but for the cartoonists, these have been great opportunities to showcase their creativity. The more the political leaders have messed things up, the more the political cartoonists have found their lives merrier.

According to a report in Sky News, Christian Adams of London's Evening Standard newspaper has remained focused with the chaos at Wesminster and has caricatured the key players of the imbroglio, including Prime Minister Theresa May. On a cartoon of himself depicting May, he said: "She has this stoop...little bump in the nose...always looks unhappy. Not surprising...", Sky News reported. In 2018, Adams has actually done a lot of experimentation with May - sometimes showing her as a dog being wagged by British MP Jacob Rees-Mogg's tail or a cricketer who stands battered by bouncers bowled by her own side.

With the official Brexit scheduled in three months' time, May was also shown in one of Adams's cartoon as one who is diving head first into an empty swimming pool. The Evening Standard does put an extra effort to poke at May since its editor, Goerge Osborne, a former chancellor of the exchequer who was sacked by the current premier in 2016.

And then there is the all-season subject of Trump. Adams also showed the 'audacity' of showing a naked Trump jumping into the hands of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to portray the historic first meeting between the leaderships of the two countries located opposite to each other in the political spectrum.