Man shot by cops, several stabbed in terror attack in London

London, Feb 02: A man was shot dead by armed Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday after several people were stabbed in a suspected "terror-related" incident.

Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to gunshots on Streatham High Road.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," it said.

The exact circumstances of the incident remain unconfirmed but some eyewitnesses claim the man had a knife before he was shot.

The police shouted for people to "get back" as they cleared the area of shoppers and bystanders.

In November last year, two people were killed after convicted terrorist Usman Khan went on a stabbing frenzy in London Bridge area of the UK capital.