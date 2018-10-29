Lion Air crash: Terrifying images and video surface after Boeing 737 plane crashes in sea

Lion Air JT 610 lost contact with air traffic control

"It's true that Lion Air JT 610 has lost contact. We have forwarded the information to search and rescue teams," AirNav Indonesia spokesman Yohanes Harry Douglas said in a statement.

Plane requested an emergency landing after it took off

The plane requested an emergency landing almost immediately after it took off, Sindu Rahayu of the Air Transportation Directorate General said at a press conference. He added that the authorities lost contact with the plane after the request.

188 people, including crew, were onboard

188 people, including crew, were on board a plane when it crashed, a transport ministry official said. The plane was packed with passengers, officials confirmed at a press conference cited by BBC. 178 adults, one infant and two babies were on board. The crew included two pilots and five flight attendants.

Debris of the plane, including seats, have been found floating in the Java sea near a facility belonging to Indonesia's state oil firm Pertamina, a company official told Reuters. No survivors can bee seen in the footage