Lion Air crash: Terrifying images and video surface after Boeing 737 plane crashes in sea

Jakarta, Oct 29: A Lion Air Boeing 737 passenger plane with 188 people on board has crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.
Lion Air JT 610 lost contact with air traffic control
"It's true that Lion Air JT 610 has lost contact. We have forwarded the information to search and rescue teams," AirNav Indonesia spokesman Yohanes Harry Douglas said in a statement.
Plane requested an emergency landing after it took off
The plane requested an emergency landing almost immediately after it took off, Sindu Rahayu of the Air Transportation Directorate General said at a press conference. He added that the authorities lost contact with the plane after the request.
188 people, including crew, were onboard
188 people, including crew, were on board a plane when it crashed, a transport ministry official said. The plane was packed with passengers, officials confirmed at a press conference cited by BBC. 178 adults, one infant and two babies were on board. The crew included two pilots and five flight attendants.
No survivors can bee seen in the footage
Debris of the plane, including seats, have been found floating in the Java sea near a facility belonging to Indonesia's state oil firm Pertamina, a company official told Reuters. No survivors can bee seen in the footage