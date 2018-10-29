Lion Air flight JT-610 reportedly with seating capacity of up to 210, crashes into sea in Indonesia

Jakarta, Oct 29: Lion Air passenger flight from the capital Jakarta to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra has crashed into the sea, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said on Monday.

"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the agency, said.

The Lion Air flight JT-610 took off from the Jakarta airport at 6.20am local time and lost contact at 6.33am. The Boeing 737 was orginally scheduled to arrive at Pangkal Pinang at 7.20am.

The plane involved was a Boeing Co 737 Max-8 model. It wasn't clear how many passengers and crew were on board.

