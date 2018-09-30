  • search

Japanese rovers shares incredible photos of rocky asteroid Ryugu

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Sep 30: The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency posted the latest photos on its website that shows slightly tilted close-ups of the rocky surface from different locations of rocky asteroid Ryugu.

    Incredible images from the rovers on asteroid Ryugu:

    Incredible images from the rovers on asteroid Ryugu:

    Ryugu is a space rock with a diameter of less than a mile (about 1 km) and classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid, with an orbit that occasionally brings it into Earth's vicinity. The encounter and release of the small rovers occurred early on September 21 at a distance of 194 million miles (313 million km) from Earth.

    JAXA successfully landed two rovers on asteroid Ryugu

    JAXA successfully landed two rovers on asteroid Ryugu

    The spacecraft traveled for four years before encountering Ryugu. The images on this page have been released over the past week by JAXA, some taken by the rovers as they were ejected from the mother spacecraft, and others captured as one of the probes bounced or hopped on the asteroid's surface.

    Data from an asteroid Ryugu:

    Data from an asteroid Ryugu:

    The various data gathered at Ryugu, and analyses of the returned sample, should help researchers better understand the early solar system and the role that carbon-rich rocks like Ryugu may have played in helping life get started on Earth, mission officials have said.

    Also Read |Mystery behind solar system's origin: Japan's space probe reaches Ryugu asteroid

    Japan to launch third rover:

    Japan to launch third rover:

    On October 3, the spacecraft is set to release a German-French lander called MASCOT carrying four observation devices in early October and a bigger rover called Minerva-II-2 next year. Hayabusa2, launched in December 2014, is due to return to Earth in late 2020.

    The Hayabusa2 spacecraft was launched on 2014, and arrived at the huge asteroid after travelling some 2,000 million miles (3,200 million km). The spacecraft will be studying Ryugu until December, 2019, when it is expected to start traveling back to Earth with collected samples from the asteroid surface, to be analyzed by scientists in laboratories.

    Read more about:

    japan aerospace agency asteroid

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue