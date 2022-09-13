International news brief: Biden outlines ambitious plan to reduce cancer deaths, Blue Origin rocket experience

Washington, Sep 13: US President Joe Biden has announced an ambitious plan to reduce cancer deaths in the United States, which is the second most cause of death in the country after heart disease. Despite the progress of lives extended, and lives saved, cancer is still the number two cause of death in America, second only to heart disease.

For too many cancer patients and their families, instead of hope, there's bewilderment, the feeling of being on your own, Biden said. In a major policy speech in Boston, the president announced the creation of a new agency ARPA-H, Advanced Research Projects Agencies for Health. "ARPA-H will have a singular purpose, to drive breakthroughs to prevent, detect, and treat diseases including cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and other diseases and enable us to live healthier lives," he said.

Li Zhanshu, the head of China's legislature and the third-ranked leader in the country's political hierarchy, on Monday held talks with Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota following which the two sides inked an agreement.

Li, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress - the country's parliament, arrived in Nepal on a three-day visit on Monday at the invitation of Speaker Sapkota. The two leaders held delegation-level talks at the federal parliament building in Naya Baneshwor following which a Memorandum of Understanding was inked between the federal parliament of Nepal and the Chinese People's Congress, sources said.

Sri Lanka on Monday took strong exception to a report tabled by a top UN Human Rights official, which made extensive references to "economic crimes" being committed in the crisis-hit island nation, asserting that it exceeded the mandate of a person holding such a prestigious post. "It is observed that the UN Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights has tabled a report on Sri Lanka that makes extensive reference to economic crimes. Apart from the ambiguity of the term, it is a matter of concern that such a reference exceeds the mandate of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)," Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ali Sabry said.

The US Department of the Interior said Monday that it wants to reverse some Trump administration rollbacks of offshore safety rules to prevent blowouts like the BP catastrophe that killed 11 people and fouled the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. "This proposed rulemaking will help ensure that offshore energy development utilizes the latest science and technology to keep people safe," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a news release. "As our nation transitions to a clean energy economy, we must commit to strengthening and modernizing offshore energy standards and oversight."

Russia's war in Ukraine and the Holy See's strained relations with China are the backdrop to Pope Francis' visit this week to the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, where he is ministering to a tiny Catholic community and participating in an interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and dialogue. Francis was flying Tuesday to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the state visit portion of the three-day trip.

An uncrewed New Shepard rocket launched by Blue Origin experienced a booster failure on Monday, which caused the rocket booster to crash. However, the capsule carrying experiments escaped and floated safely back to Earth, Jeff Bezos' space company said.

The launch was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday Central Daylight Time from the company's Launch Site One location in West Texas, according to Blue Origin. It was a payload mission with no astronauts on board. "During today's flight, the capsule escape system successfully separated the capsule from the booster. The booster impacted the ground," Blue Origin tweeted. "There are no reported injuries; all personnel have been accounted for," said the company.

