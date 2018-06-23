English

India’s High Commissioner to Pakistan denied entry to Gurdwara Panja Sahib

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Today's trending and Popular news
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria reportedly not allowed to enter the Gurdwara Panja Sahib near Islamabad despite having the requisite permission from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    India’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria. Courtesy: @Ajaybis
    India’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria. Courtesy: @Ajaybis

    Bisaria along with his wife, had gone to pray at the gurdwara, on the occasion of his birthday with proper documents. However, Pakistani authorities reportedly not allowed to leave their vehicle.

    This is the second incident this year Bisaria had been stopped from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib. In April, he had been invited by the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) but Pakistani authorities had then cited "security concerns".

    According to reports, the Indian consular team was also denied entry into the gurdwara in April for a scheduled meeting with a group of Sikh pilgrims there, following which New Delhi had lodged a strong protest with Islamabad

    Envoys of both India and Pakistan have made claims and counter-claims about harassment of each other's diplomats.

    Read more about:

    pakistan india islamabad

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue