India’s High Commissioner to Pakistan denied entry to Gurdwara Panja Sahib

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria reportedly not allowed to enter the Gurdwara Panja Sahib near Islamabad despite having the requisite permission from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bisaria along with his wife, had gone to pray at the gurdwara, on the occasion of his birthday with proper documents. However, Pakistani authorities reportedly not allowed to leave their vehicle.

This is the second incident this year Bisaria had been stopped from visiting Gurdwara Panja Sahib. In April, he had been invited by the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) but Pakistani authorities had then cited "security concerns".

According to reports, the Indian consular team was also denied entry into the gurdwara in April for a scheduled meeting with a group of Sikh pilgrims there, following which New Delhi had lodged a strong protest with Islamabad

Envoys of both India and Pakistan have made claims and counter-claims about harassment of each other's diplomats.

