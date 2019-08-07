  • search
    India did not consult or inform over move to abrogate Article 370: US

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Aug 07: The United States on Wednesday refuted claims that India has informed it before going ahead with the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

    India did not consult or inform over move to abrogate Article 370: US

    Multiple media reports from the US and India said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the decision on Jammu and Kashmir when they met in Bangkok last week.

    [ Pakistan expels Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, recalls its envoy]

    Taking to Twitter, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department wrote,''Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status.''

    On Tuesday, the Indian Parliament approved resolutions to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and allowed for the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories. India has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part and the issue is strictly internal to the country.

