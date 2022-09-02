YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa likely to return to Sri Lanka on Saturday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Colombo, Sep 02: Almost two months after fleeing to Thailand, former president of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return back to the island nation on Saturday.

    Rajapaksa, 73, fled the country on July 13 after months-long mass public demonstrations demanding his immediate resignation on July 9 gained momentum after protesters stormed the President's House in Colombo and several other state buildings in the capital.

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    Rajapaksa will return back to the country on Saturday, a source close to him was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror news portal.

    Having gone to the Maldives on a Sri Lanka Airforce plane, the former president proceeded to Singapore from where he sent in his resignation on July 13.

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa applies for Green Card to settle in US: ReportGotabaya Rajapaksa applies for Green Card to settle in US: Report

    Later, he flew to Thailand, seeking temporary shelter. Thailand's foreign minister Don Pramudwinai has said that Rajapaksa can stay in the country for 90 days because he is still a diplomatic passport holder.

    However, Rajapaksa will not be allowed to engage in political activities in Thailand. He is also reportedly confined to a hotel and surrounded by security personnel.

    After Rajapaksa was ousted, Sri Lanka's parliament elected then-Acting President and six-time former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Head of State. He had the backing of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the largest bloc in the 225-member parliament.

    Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which was triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

    Comments

    More GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA News  

    Read more about:

    gotabaya rajapaksa sri lanka

    Story first published: Friday, September 2, 2022, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X