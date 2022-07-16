YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Served my motherland to the best of my ability...: Ex-Sri Lankan Prez defends himself in resignation letter

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Colombo, July 16: "I served my motherland to the best of my ability and I will continue to do so in the future," former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said, as he defended himself in his resignation letter which was read out during a special session of Parliament on Saturday.

    Sri Lanka's Parliament met briefly to announce the vacancy in the presidency following the resignation of Rajapaksa, who fled to the country on Wednesday after a popular uprising against him for mishandling the country's economic crisis.

    Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa
    Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

    The resignation letter sent by Rajapaksa from Singapore was read during the 13-minute special session.

    In his resignation letter, Rajapksa, 73, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown for Sri Lanka's economic woes.

    Rajapaksa said he took the best steps like trying to form an all-party government to counter the economic meltdown.

    "I served my motherland to the best of my ability and I will continue to do so in the future," he said in the letter.

    Sri Lanka crisis to impact Chinese investment, tiesSri Lanka crisis to impact Chinese investment, ties

    He pointed out that within 3 months of his presidency, the whole world came to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. "I took action to protect people from the pandemic despite being constrained by the already poor economic environment that prevailed at the time," he said.

    "During 2020 and 2021 I was compelled to order lockdowns and the foreign exchange situation deteriorated. In my view, I took the best course of action by suggesting an all-party or a national government to tackle the situation," Rajapaksa said.

    "I decided to resign as you indicated to me on July 9 the wish of the party leaders," he said in the letter.

    "I resign with effect from July 14," the letter read.

    Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and then landed in Singapore on Thursday after it allowed him to enter the country on a "private visit."

    Singapore's Foreign Ministry said that Rajapaksa has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum.

    Comments

    More GOTABAYA RAJAPAKSA News  

    Read more about:

    gotabaya rajapaksa resignation sri lanka crisis sri lanka colombo

    Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 12:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X