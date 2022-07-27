YouTube
    Singapore extends Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit pass by 14 days: Report

    Singapore, July 27: The Singapore Government has issued a new visa to ex-Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, extending his stay in the country by another 14 days till August 11, a media report said on Wednesday.

    Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore on a private visit from the Maldives after fleeing his country.

    Rajapaksa has been issued a new visa, extending his stay here till August 11. His visit pass has been extended by 14 days, The Straits Times reported.

    'Baseless': India rejects reports suggesting involvement in transit of Gotabaya through Maldives'Baseless': India rejects reports suggesting involvement in transit of Gotabaya through Maldives

    Rajapaksa, 73, fled Sri Lanka after the July 9 uprising when people broke into the President's House after months of public protests against him for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis since 1948.

    He first fled to the Maldives on July 13 and from there he proceeded to Singapore the next day.

    X