India's 'people first' stance on Sri Lanka is loud and clear

Jagdish N Singh

The statement made by the Indian High Commission in Colombo on now former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's escape from his island nation makes it amply clear as to what exactly New Delhi's stance is on the Lankan crisis.

In its statement, the Commission categorically denied it providing any support to Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fleeing Sri Lanka. The statement said India would "continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework."

Observers say India is a leading democracy in the world. Its sympathy has always been with the people, not rulers, in Sri Lanka and, for that matter, in any other nation in the world. With this foreign policy tradition, New Delhi today is watching the situation in Colombo closely. Gotabaya Rajapaksa has already tendered his resignation to Speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as the acting President for the time being in the country. Now efforts are under way for the Sri Lanka Parliament to elect its next President on July 20.

At present, it is far from clear as to who could emerge as the final winner in the race for presidency in Sri Lanka. Acting President Wickremesinghe does have the support of the Rajapaksas' Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party in the Parliament. But the Rajapaksas are highly unpopular in the country today.

The administrations of Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family members, who governed from 2005 to 2015, followed by his brother Gotabaya between 2019 and 2022, have proved to be a disaster for Sri Lanka. Mahinda Rajapaksa's Chinese-funded infrastructure projects triggered a balance of payments crisis in 2015.

The repayment terms for financing of projects in the Rajapaksas' hometown were much higher. These carried interest rates around five to six per cent. Sri Lanka had so far been paying just one to two per cent on concessional loans to lenders such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Given the realities of the Rajapaksas, Wikremesinghe, perceived to be close to them, might not be preferred for the country's presidentship. Besides, Wikremesinghe's United National Party has just one member in Sri Lanka's Parliament which would be electing a new President. Also, Wikremesinghe, long known as a moderate force in the country, was expected to bail the island nation out of its present economic crisis. But he has proved to be a flop so far.

New Delhi is highly unlikely to be seen as supporting any side in Sri Lanka's presidential race. It must be fully aware that doing so could complicate its position vis-à-vis a new government in Colombo. New Delhi's neighbourhood policy demands it has a friendly government in Colombo. New Delhi is likely to continue helping Sri Lanka out of its economic crisis. In the recent months India has extended to Sri Lanka some $4.5 billion in financial support, including $500 million for fuel imports and $1 billion for other essentials.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

