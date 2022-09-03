Visit by Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5': Sri Lankan minister hopes it would not be diplomatic issue

Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka from Thailand

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Colombo, Sep 03: Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday returned to the country from Thailand, nearly two months after he fled the country following a massive uprising against his government over the island nation's worst-ever economic crisis.

Rajapaksa, 73, fled the country on July 13 after months-long mass public demonstrations demanding his immediate resignation on July 9 gained momentum after protesters stormed the President's House in Colombo and several other state buildings in the capital.

Sri Lanka's Opposition demands ex-president Rajapaksa must be tried for 'misusing funds'

The ex-president returned to Sri Lanka on a Singapore Airlines flight. He travelled from Thailand to Singapore to take the flight as there are no direct flights between Bangkok and Colombo, sources said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 0:40 [IST]