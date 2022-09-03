YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka from Thailand

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Colombo, Sep 03: Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday returned to the country from Thailand, nearly two months after he fled the country following a massive uprising against his government over the island nation's worst-ever economic crisis.

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka from Thailand

    Rajapaksa, 73, fled the country on July 13 after months-long mass public demonstrations demanding his immediate resignation on July 9 gained momentum after protesters stormed the President's House in Colombo and several other state buildings in the capital.

    Sri Lanka's Opposition demands ex-president Rajapaksa must be tried for 'misusing funds'Sri Lanka's Opposition demands ex-president Rajapaksa must be tried for 'misusing funds'

    The ex-president returned to Sri Lanka on a Singapore Airlines flight. He travelled from Thailand to Singapore to take the flight as there are no direct flights between Bangkok and Colombo, sources said.

    Comments

    More SRI LANKA News  

    Read more about:

    sri lanka gotabaya rajapaksa

    Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 0:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X