G20 Summit: Not Modi, Trump or Xi but this leader has the most special visit to Argentina

By
    Buenos Aires, Nov 30: Her country might be less significant a player in contemporary world politics but when it comes to the G20 Summit which will kick off in the Argentine capital on Friday, November 30, UK Prime Minister Theresa May's presence will leave behind a symbolic value which neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump or Chinese President Xi Jinping has.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May

    The memory of Falklands long gone now

    By setting her foot on the Argentine capital, May became the first sitting British premier to do so and what is striking is that it took another Conservative woman prime minister from Britain to close the circle after another woman premier from the same party, Margaret Thatcher, led the British to a war victory over Argentina over the Falkland Islands in 1982.

    In 2001, the then UK PM Tony Blair had visited Argentina to meet its then president Fernando de la Rúa at Iguazú Falls, which is located over 1,300 kilometres north of Buenos Aires. No mention of Falklands was made on that occasion. The visit of May to the capital of Argentina shows how much improved the two nations' relations are today. May will meet Argentine President Mauricio Macri on Saturday, December 1, making the occasion truly historic. The two countries are also set to announce a new agreement of improved mainland links with the disputed Falkland islands - an Argentine stopover in Cordoba for Chile-based LATAM's new weekly flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The new pact was officially revealed by the foreign office of Argentina on Tuesday, November 27, after prolonged negotiations.

    Britain's Ambassador to Argentina Mark Kent hailed PM May's visit to Buenos Aires, saying: "We are delighted that the Prime Minister will be arriving to Argentina for the G20 Summit. This is the first time that a British Prime Minister visits Buenos Aires. The UK and Argentina share a forward-looking agenda which reflects the challenges and opportunities of the modern age."

    May might be having a nightmare at home but in Buenos Aires, she will certainly expect a good time to spend.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 9:10 [IST]
