Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe showing no vital signs after being shot at

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Tokyo, July 08: Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in pulmonary cardiac arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital. He was then moved to the Nara Medical University hospital. Fire official in Japan says Abe was not breathing, heart stopped while being airlifted to hospital for gunshot wound.

NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him, He was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of a main train station in western Nara.

Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. He was in Nara campaigning ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house and was giving a speech when people heard a gunshot.

Japan's internal affairs ministry said that it has no plans to postpone or change date for the upper house election on Sunday. Meanwhile, all cabinet members campaigning or helping campaigns have been requested to return to Tokyo.

Police have arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported. The weapon used for the attack was handmade and the police are now investigating it.

The weapon appears to have used materials, such as black tape. Police have reportedly confiscated the weapon.

The attack was a shock in a country that's one of the world's safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The term heart failure means the heart cannot sufficiently pump blood and supply necessary oxygen to the rest of the body.

In Japan, officials sometimes use the term to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before a formal declaration of death has been made. It was not immediately clear how serious Abe's injuries were or if he was still displaying vital signs.

Abe, 67, stepped down as prime minister in 2020 because he said a chronic health problem has resurfaced. Abe has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment. He told reporters at the time that it was "gut wrenching" to leave many of his goals unfinished.

He spoke of his failure to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted years ago by North Korea, a territorial dispute with Russia and a revision of Japan's war-renouncing constitution.

That last goal was a big reason he was such a divisive figure. His ultra-nationalism riled the Koreas and China, and his push to normalise Japan's defense posture angered many Japanese.

Abe failed to achieve his cherished goal of formally rewriting the U.S.-drafted pacifist constitution because of poor public support. Supporters of Abe said that his legacy was a stronger U.S.-Japan relationship that was meant to bolster Japan's defense capability. But Abe made enemies too by forcing his defense goals and other contentious issues through parliament, despite strong public opposition.

Abe is a political blue blood who was groomed to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi. His political rhetoric often focused on making Japan a "normal" and "beautiful" nation with a stronger military and bigger role in international affairs. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel expressed sadness and shock at the shooting.

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan," he said on Twitter.

Born on 21 September 1954, Abe is a politician who served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

He is the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

Abe also served as Chief Cabinet Secretary from 2005 to 2006 under Junichiro Koizumi and was briefly leader of the opposition in 2012.