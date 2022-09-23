PM Modi to visit Japan to attend funeral of Shinzo Abe

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on September 27 to attend the funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

    During his one-day visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to separately meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe passed away on July 8 morning after being shot during an election campaign in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

    PM Modi had expressed condolences and said he was shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of his dearest friends, Shinzo Abe.

    Japan bids farewell to Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving PM Japan bids farewell to Shinzo Abe, its longest-serving PM

    In a tweet, the PM had written, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place."

    After the death of Shinzo Abe, India had observed one-day national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect.

    The former PM was considered India's close ally and a true friend. He visited India four times during his tenure as PM.

    Japan is a close ally of India in Asia. Both the countries are parts of bilateral and multilateral forums including Quad.

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 10:53 [IST]
    X