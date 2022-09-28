LG approves Dwarka mobility plan that has last mile connect, better transport and walkable areas

PM Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending State Funeral of Shinzo Abe in Tokyo

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi after attending the State Funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. PM Modi paid floral tributes to late Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. After participating in the State Funeral, the Prime Minister met with the spouse of Shinzo Abe, Mrs. Akie Abe at Akasaka Palace. '

The Prime Minister recalled his fond memories of Shinzo Abe and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on this tragic loss. Remembering Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister said, he was a great leader, a phenomenal individual who always believed in India-Japan friendship.

Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He also conveyed his deepest condolences for the demise of Shinzo Abe. The Prime Minister noted the contributions of Shinzo Abe in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well as conceptualizing the vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues.

PM Modi holds productive talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Tokyo

The leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and global partnership. The Prime Minister had productive talks with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. He said, India and Australia will keep working closely to boost the India-Australia friendship in diverse sectors.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 9:33 [IST]