Jaishankar visits Japanese embassy; conveys condolences over ex-PM Shinzo Abe's death

New Delhi, July 9: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the Japanese embassy here and convey condolences to Ambassador Satoshi Suzuki over the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

India on Saturday observed a state mourning as a mark of respect to the longest-serving Japanese leader, who played a major role in strengthening ties between the two nations. "For more than two decades, Shinzo Abe has symbolized our growing relationship. Many of its key initiatives were his personal efforts. He placed our ties in a larger global context of the free and open Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted after his visit to the embassy.

The 67-year-old Japanese leader died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday morning, triggering shock and grief across the world. "At a personal level, he was the very embodiment of grace and consideration. I have myself experienced his warmth over the years. We join in the profound sorrow of the people of Japan and convey our support and sympathy to Mrs. Akie Abe," Jaishankar said. Abe was prime minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and then again for a second stint from 2012 to 2020.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. He was airlifted to a hospital but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons.

Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 22:55 [IST]