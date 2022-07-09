YouTube
  • search
Trending Amarnath Yatra Shinzo Abe Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Abe's shooter wanted to kill someone else: Reports

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tokyo, July 09: The man who fatally shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told police that he initially planned to attack a leader of a religious group, the Japanese media reported on Saturday.

    Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, has also said he had a grudge against a 'specific organisation' - possibly the religious group - that he believed was linked to Abe, Kyodo News reported, quoting the police. However, the religious leader was not identified in the report.

    Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan
    Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan. PTI Photo

    Abe, 67, died on Friday morning after being shot from behind during an election campaign speech near a train station in the western prefecture of Nara.

    Fact Check: This is not the man who assassinated Shinzo Abe as the internet is claimingFact Check: This is not the man who assassinated Shinzo Abe as the internet is claiming

    Yamagami was arrested at the scene where he was wielding a homemade gun. He has denied he committed the crime because he was opposed to Abe's political beliefs, according to the police.

    He also did not have a clue about what he wanted to do in life after graduating from high school, and had quit a job two months ago because he felt 'tired', The Japan Times newspaper reported.

    Meanwhile, police have conducted raids at his apartment in Nara on Friday and recovered explosives and homemade guns, the report said.

    Yamagami, who attended a public high school in Nara Prefecture, wrote in his graduation yearbook that he "didn't have a clue" about what he wanted to be in the future, it said.

    Shinzo Abe set out a bold vision for India-Japan partnershipShinzo Abe set out a bold vision for India-Japan partnership

    According to government officials, he had served as a Maritime Self-Defence officer in 2005 at the Kure base in Hiroshima Prefecture.

    In 2020, he was employed at a manufacturing company in the Kansai region, but in April this year, he told the company that he wanted to quit because he was "tired," and left the job the following month, it added.

    Comments

    More SHINZO ABE News  

    Read more about:

    shinzo abe assassination police japan

    Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X