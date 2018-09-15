Drunk on stage at awards show, Pakistan envoy recalled

London, Sep 15: A Pakistan envoy has been called back from London to explain his behaviour at an awards ceremony where he is said to have made speech in an inebriated condition.

Sahebzada Ahmed, a career diplomat was recalled by Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood, who had said in a tweet that he was dismayed with the actions of the envoy.

In the videos that had gone viral, Khan can be seen behaving erratically and speaking incoherently for several minutes at the IPPA Awards ceremony held in London on September 9. It is said that the official was drunk while he was on stage.

The audience can be heard laughing as the official engaged in lighthearted banter with veteran actor Javed Sheikh, who is seen having difficulty in understanding what was being spoken.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said it had received news through electronic and social media regarding the "recent incident involving our high commissioner in London". It said the matter was discussed with the foreign minister, who had sought a written explanation from the envoy.

"The foreign minister has called him to the headquarters for explanation as well," the statement added. "I am dismayed by the actions of our high commissioner to the UK and have asked him to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation for his behaviour at the IPPA awards held in London," Shah Mahmood tweeted.