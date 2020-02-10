  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World will take Pakistan seriously once it is economically stable: Foreign Minister

    By PTI
    |

    Karachi, Feb 10: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the world will take his country seriously once it is economically stable.

    He made this comment while lamenting that the world was not taking the Kashmir issue seriously though Pakistan was raking it up at international meetings.

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi
    Shah Mahmood Qureshi

    "The world will take Pakistan seriously when we are financially stable," the minister said.

    The Pakistan foreign minister conceded that many countries were reluctant to speak on the Kashmir issue and the Citizenship Amendment Act because of their economic interests as India was a big trade market for them.

    "The thing is that while everyone speaks of ethics and doing the right thing, their actions are always in line with safeguarding their own economic interests," he said.

    Qureshi said his ministry would facilitate other ministries to establish stronger commercial ties with other nations, which would help introduce better trade practices in the country, Dawn News reported.

    Qureshi said "de-industrialisation" in Pakistan in recent years had led to closing down of many factories.

    "The question is about when this process (de-industrialisation) started. If industries are shutting down now, something must have happened in the past few years to have triggered the process," the minister was quoted as saying by the Dawn News.

    He said placing blame or playing politics on the economy would serve no purpose but a solution must be found.

    The cash-strapped Pakistan government has been implementing austerity measures to improve the country's finances.

    In July last year, Pakistan registered a currency reserve of less than USD 8 billion -- enough to cover only 1.7 months of imports. The International Monetary Fund formally approved a USD 6-billion loan to Pakistan in July 2019, citing "significant" economic challenges.

    Pakistan has so far received billions in financial aid from friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the current fiscal year.

    More SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI News

    Read more about:

    shah mahmood qureshi pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X