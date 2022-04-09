Pakistan FM Qureshi raises Kashmir issue as Imran Khan faces no-trust vote

YouTube
    Islamabad, Apr 09: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday raked up the Kashmir issue while defending Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing the no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday afternoon.

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi

    Diverting from the issue of the no-confidence, Qureshi said "there are issues on Pakistan's concerns. Why do they (the Pak opposition) remain silent on that? Is the Jammu and Kashmir issue not our issue? If we ask them to take a stand they say no, do it bilaterally."

    He also raised the issue of the accidental misfire of a misile from India into Pakistan in early March, saying that the accidental firing of the missile could have escalated into a full-fledged war between the two nuclear countries.

    "They said that it was an accidental fire... I have written to the President of the Security Council, and I have written to the Secretary-General of the United Nations... that accidental fire, could have led to an accidental war, between two neigbours who are atomic powers," Qureshi was quoted saying by ANI.

    "The reaction time is not hours, its just minutes... It's such a dangerous game that India has played," he added.

    Referring to India, Qureshi said, "Where are the protocols, where was the "self-destructing system"? That missile was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead."

    Qureshi held the "RSS" and the "Hindutva" ideology responsible for the lack of dialogue.

    "When have we rejected dialogue? My Prime Minister says, take one step towards peace, I will take two, but the Hindutva mindset that has come there... the RSS mentality that Delhi is occupied with... they don't want dialogue," Qureshi said.

    Further talking about the Kashmir issue, Qureshi said that India seeks to keep Kashmiris "bounded".

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 20:06 [IST]
