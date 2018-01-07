Palestine reinstates Pakistan envoy who shared stage with Hafiz Saeed

Palestine has reinstated its ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali, days after he was recalled for sharing a stage with Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan media reported.

Geo News quoted the Pakistan Ulema Council's (PUC) chairman, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, as saying he'd asked Palestine to reinstate Ali, and that the envoy would be back on duty in Pakistan on Wednesday.

On December 30, Palestine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had withdrawn Ali from Pakistan after India lodged a strong protest over his appaearance at a rally with Hafiz Saeed in Rawalpindi, terming it "unacceptable".

India issued a strongly worded condemnation after Ali attended the Difa-e-Pakistan rally in Rawalpindi. The Modi government summoned Palestine's envoy to India.

In a statement, Palestinian Authority said the envoy's participation "in the presence of individuals accused of supporting terrorism" was "an unintended mistake, but not justified."

It also described Palestine as a "real partner" of India in its war against terrorism and also expressed its appreciation for New Delhi's vote in favour of the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the issue of Jerusalem.

