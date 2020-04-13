  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pak back at UNSC over Kashmir, India to respond to rant at appropriate time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 13: India will respond at the appropriate time over Pakistan's latest rant on the Kashmir issue.

    Pak back at UNSC over Kashmir, India to respond to rant at appropriate time
    Pak foreign minister Shah Mahmood Quresh

    Pakistan went back to the United Nations Security Council over the Jammu and Kashmir issue and this time it has questioned the new set of domicile rules that were issued by the Union Home Ministry last month.

    India hits out at Imran Khan for his remarks on Kashmir domicile law

    The letter by Pakistan's foreign minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India over taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis to change the demographics in Kashmir.

    India is yet to respond to the letter written by Pakistan at an appropriate time, an official told OneIndia. The letter states that the new domicile rules are aimed at changing the demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Pakistan has alleged that the action has triggered panic among the Kashmiris and could have consequences. The move is aimed at demographic flooding by outsiders, the letter also read.

    Last month the Home Ministry had issued rules which reserve all government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for domiciled residents of the Union Territory. People who have lived in the UT for 15 years have been treated as domicile residents.

    More UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL News

    Read more about:

    united nations security council kashmir issue jammu and kashmir shah mahmood qureshi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X