Pak back at UNSC over Kashmir, India to respond to rant at appropriate time

New Delhi, Apr 13: India will respond at the appropriate time over Pakistan's latest rant on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan went back to the United Nations Security Council over the Jammu and Kashmir issue and this time it has questioned the new set of domicile rules that were issued by the Union Home Ministry last month.

The letter by Pakistan's foreign minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India over taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis to change the demographics in Kashmir.

India is yet to respond to the letter written by Pakistan at an appropriate time, an official told OneIndia. The letter states that the new domicile rules are aimed at changing the demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has alleged that the action has triggered panic among the Kashmiris and could have consequences. The move is aimed at demographic flooding by outsiders, the letter also read.

Last month the Home Ministry had issued rules which reserve all government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for domiciled residents of the Union Territory. People who have lived in the UT for 15 years have been treated as domicile residents.