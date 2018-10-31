Debris of crashed Lion Air flight found in Java sea

Jakarta, Oct 31: The debris of Lion Air flight, which crashed on Monday with 189 people onboard, has been found. Its debris were found near Indonesia energy firm Pertamina's offshore facility in Java sea, said reports.

It was reported earlier today that pings from the crashed jet's flight recorder were detected by the search teams.

Dozens of divers are taking part in the recovery effort along with helicopters and ships, but authorities have all but ruled out finding any survivors.

The doomed plane, which went into service just a few months ago, was en route to Pangkal Pinang city when it crashed into the Java Sea off Indonesia's northern coast moments after it had asked to return to Jakarta on Monday. The pilot and co-pilot had more than 11,000 hours flying time between them and had undergone recent medical checkups and drug testing, the carrier had said.

Aviation experts had said it was too early to determine what caused the accident.

The Lion Air flight JT-610 took off from the Jakarta airport at 6.20am local time and lost contact at 6.33am on Monday. The Boeing 737 was orginally scheduled to arrive at Pangkal Pinang at 7.20am.