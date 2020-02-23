Coronavirus: Death toll reaches 2,442 in China, infections in South Korea spike

Beijing, Feb 23: The death from the deadly coronavirus on Sunday stood at 2,442 more people in China, with 64,084 confirmed case surpassing the toll from the SARS epidemic of 2002-3.

While Wuhan is still the epicentre, the disease has spread to over a dozen countries, including India.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported a jump of 123 new cases, bringing the country's total to 556 infected, according to the country's for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday morning.

In Italy, 79 people reported suffering from the coronavirus infection. The virus has also resulted in the deaths of two people in the European country.

India, on its part, is also taking strict precautionary measure, be it evacuating Indian nationals from China or conducting screening tests of people coming from Asian countries.

Mumbai Airport official told news agency ANI, "As directed by Govt of India, the Airport has started screening passengers coming from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam & Nepal. People coming from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan & South Korea will continue to be screened as earlier."