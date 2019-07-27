  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China has words of advise for India-Pak on Kashmir issue

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Beijing, July 27: China has said India and Pakistan should peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other disputes through dialogue and expressed its support to the international community, including the US, in playing a "constructive role" to improve the Indo-Pak ties.

    China's reaction came after US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to be the "mediator" between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

    China has words of advise for India-Pak on Kashmir issue

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said "as a neighbour to both Pakistan and India, China sincerely hopes that Pakistan and India can live in harmony".

    "We hope the two countries can peacefully settle the Kashmir issue and other bilateral disputes through dialogue, and make concerted efforts to safeguard peace and stability in South Asia," Hua said in a guarded reaction.

    Trump, who is known to make inaccurate statements, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

    "We support the international community, the US included, in playing a constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations through dialogue," Hua was quoted as saying by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the official news agency of Pakistan.

    China gave India satellite data on flood-hit areas on Isro request

    India has denied Trump's claim and said Modi made no such request and Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has refuted that Prime Minister Modi ever made the request to Trump.

    "I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President. I repeat, no such request was made by the Prime Minister to the US President," he said in a statement to Parliament.

    After Trump's remarks, the US State Department, in a damage control effort, later said it considered Kashmir a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and was ready to help only if the two countries wanted.

    Over the years, China's official stand on Kashmir has been that it is an issue left over by history and should be properly addressed by India and Pakistan through consultation and negotiations.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china india pakistan kashmir issue

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue