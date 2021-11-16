YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China has never taken one inch of land from other countries: Xi tells Biden

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Nov 16: At his virtual summit with US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping projected China as a peace-loving nation and said it never started a war nor claimed an inch of land of others as he played down the criticism that Beijing is increasingly getting aggressive over its territorial claims.

    Xi Jinping

    "Chinese people have always loved and valued peace. Aggression or hegemony is not in the blood of the Chinese nation," Xi told Biden.

    "Since the founding of the People's Republic, China has never started a single war or conflict, and has never taken one inch of land from other countries,” he claimed, in an apparent attempt to play down criticism that Beijing is aggressively asserting territorial claims in the disputed areas, be that along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, the South China Sea or the maritime dispute with Japan.

    In the disputed South China Sea, which is claimed by Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan, China has built artificial islands to assert its claims. China too was involved in a maritime dispute with Japan over the Senkaku islands in the East China Sea which the Chinese refer to as Diaoyu islands.

    More CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    china joe biden

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X