Here is how NASA unveils roadmap to land Humans on Moon, Mars

How NASA plans to get astronauts back to the moon

The "National Space Exploration Campaign" that NASA submitted to the Congress on September 24 calls for human and robotic exploration missions to expand the frontiers of human experience and scientific discovery of the natural phenomena of Earth, other worlds and the cosmos, the US space agency said in a statement on Thursday.

Roadmap for Human missions to Moon, Mars:

The New Exploration Campaign has five strategic goals, the first of which will be shifting human spaceflight activities in low-Earth orbit to commercial operations. The agency also plans to establish operations on the lunar surface and in orbit to facilitate missions to deeper space. They also plan to identify resources on the lunar surface using robotic missions.

Lots of humans in space:

The new campaign follows Space Policy Directive-1, signed last year by President Trump, and comes just weeks after NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he wants to put ‘lots of humans in space.' The Gateway would be built in space using materials carried by NASA's forthcoming Space Launch System (SLS) deep space rocket as well as by commercial vehicles. The report is far less specific on the hows and whens of the Gateway's arrival.