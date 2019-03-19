  • search
    Canada: 19-year-old woman who pushed her 16-year-old friend from bridge pleads guilty

    By PTI
    |

    Vancouver, Mar 19: A woman has pleaded guilty to pushing her 16-year-old friend from a bridge at a popular swimming area near Vancouver.

    The Columbian reports 19-year-old Taylor Smith pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment Monday in Clark County District Court.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Prosecutors are recommending no jail time when Smith is sentenced later this month. Smith pushed Jordan Holgerson off the bridge August 7 at Moulton Falls northeast of Vancouver.

    [Spying charges on Canadians detained in China: Trudeau says 'very concerned']

    Video posted on YouTube that went viral shows Holgerson being pushed. Holgerson broke six ribs and punctured her lungs in a fall of over 50 feet (15 metres).

    In an interview on "Good Morning America" Smith said she didn't consider the repercussions. Outside the courtroom, Genelle Holgerson said she and her daughter want this chapter of their lives to be over

    PTI

