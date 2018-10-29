  • search

Arjuna Ranatunga arrested over Ceylon Petroleum Corporation shooting incident

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Colombo, Oct 29: Former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga was arrested by police over the CPC (Ceylon Petroleum Corporation) shooting incident on Monday.

    Former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga. PTI file photo
    Former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga. PTI file photo

    The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) arrested the former Sri Lankan cricket captain after he was accused of being involved in the shooting incident in which one person was killed, according to Sri Lanka media.

    Also Read: In inaugural statement as new Lankan PM, Rajapaksa calls for snap parliamentary polls

    Petroleum trade unions launched a strike over the death of the CPC employee. The unions had demanded the arrest of Ranatunga over the death of the employee.

    More details awaited. 

    Read more about:

    sri lanka arjuna ranatunga colombo

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue