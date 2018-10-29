Arjuna Ranatunga arrested over Ceylon Petroleum Corporation shooting incident

Colombo, Oct 29: Former Minister Arjuna Ranatunga was arrested by police over the CPC (Ceylon Petroleum Corporation) shooting incident on Monday.

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) arrested the former Sri Lankan cricket captain after he was accused of being involved in the shooting incident in which one person was killed, according to Sri Lanka media.

Petroleum trade unions launched a strike over the death of the CPC employee. The unions had demanded the arrest of Ranatunga over the death of the employee.

More details awaited.