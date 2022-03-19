4 Americans killed in US military plane crash in Norway; unrelated to Ukraine

US military will stand with India strongly says official

Helsinki, Mar 19: Norway's prime minister said Saturday that four US soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war.

Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night. "The soldiers participated in the NATO exercise Cold Response," he said. "Our deepest sympathies go to the soldiers' families, relatives and fellow soldiers in their unit."

The plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the US. Marine Corps, Norway's armed forces said. "The aircraft had a crew of four and was out on a training mission in Nordland County" in northern Norway, according to a statement. (AP) CPS

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 14:57 [IST]