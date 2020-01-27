  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Zindagi Na Milegi:’ 56 Indians part of this Pakistan administered spying WhatsApp group

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: A group called Zindagi Na Milegi administered by handlers in Pakistan has come under the radar of the police in connection with a spy case.

    ‘Zindagi Na Milegi:’ 56 Indians part of this Pakistan administered spying WhatsApp group
    Representational Image

    Mohammad Rashid who was arrested by the UP Anti Terrorist Squad in a joint operation with the intelligence agencies has been charged with spying and passing on information relating to the Indian Army to Pakistan.

    Dolphine’s Nose: The operation that bust a major spying operation by Pakistan

    He was paid money on several occasions and was added to the WhatsApp group Zindagi Na Milegi. It was found that there were 56 others from India who were part of the group. The police say that with the arrest of Rashid, they have cracked a major spying racket.

    The numbers of the other Indians on the group have been shared with the police officers of various states. More arrests will be carried out and investigations are on.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan whatsapp spying

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 9:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X