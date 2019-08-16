  • search
    Youths place hands for martyr BSF jawan's wife's entry to new house on I-Day

    Indore, Aug 16: On the occasion of Independence Day, the young villagers in Betma village of Madhya Pradesh came up with a unique and noble idea of goodwill. On this day the villagers presented a new house to the wife of a martyr soldier Mohan Singh (who lost his life in 1992 in Assam). She had been living in 'kuccha' house till now.

    The martyr's wife's entry to the house shows the warmth and solidarity of the villagers of Betma village. The villagers placed their hands on the ground in respect to help her enter the house for the first time, a video was shot and soon it went viral on social media.

    The youths of the village collected Rs 11 lakh to finance the house of the woman who used to live in an old hut after her husband Mohan Singh, BSF jawan, was martyred in 1992. Her whole family was living in the hut that had a broken roof. Even the government did not lend a helping hand to the family. After seeing her condition, the village youths started a campaign named 'One Cheque-One Sign' to collect money to build a house for her.

    Vishal Rathi, associated with the campaign, said: "We collected Rs 11 lakh to build the house for the jawan's widow." "Today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as well as Independence Day, we gifted the key of the house to her. She also tied 'rakhis' to us.

    Soon the family will shift to the new house," he added. Singh had a three-year-old son when he was martyred. His wife, who was pregnant with another child at that time, raised both the children with all means she had.

    According to Rathi, the house cost Rs 10 lakh while the remaining Rs 1 lakh has been kept for the statue of Mohan Singh.

    "The statue is also almost ready. It will be installed on the main road. Apart from this, efforts are also being made to name the government school where he studied after Mohan Singh," said Rathi.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 13:55 [IST]
