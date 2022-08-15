PM Modi bats for Natural, chemical-free farming

New Delhi, Aug 15: Natural farming is one of the roads to Aatmanirbharta and "chemical-free farming" will strengthen India's self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Today, natural farming is one of the roads to self-reliance. The factories of nano-fertilizer have come as a hope in the country. But natural farming and chemical-free farming will strengthen self-reliance. There are multiple employment opportunities opened with the creation of Green Jobs. From the space sector to drone manufacturing to natural farming, India is progressing rapidly in every sector," said PM Modi while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said that India should not lack in fulfilling the needs of the world. "I call upon the private sector also. We have to spread over the whole world. One of the dreams of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is that India should not lack in fulfilling the needs of the world," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled former Prime Ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan" needs to be fulfilled. "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan - as we celebrate 75 years, we need to follow this mantra that was given to us by Lal Bahadur Shastri and later tweaked by Atal Bihari Vajpayee," PM Modi said.

In line with the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail as his headgear for the Independence Day address. Donning a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 15:10 [IST]