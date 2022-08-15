Independence Day 2022: How to dispose of the national flag?

New Delhi, Aug 15: Answering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign call, millions of Indians have hoisted the Tricolour in their private premises on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

However, the disposal of these flags in a dignified manner after the celebrations is a matter of concern.

People throw paper flags, plastic and polyester flags in the open without knowing the correct way to dispose of the tricolour.

Disrespecting the Indian National Flag is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine or both, as per the Flag Code of India.

Here's what the law says,"Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written or by acts) the Indian National Flag.... or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may be extended to three years."

The national flag is a symbol of pride and its dignity should be maintained even while disposing it of. All those who have bought flags made of cloth should neatly fold them and can reuse them. Flags should not be thrown away after use.

The damaged national flag must be disposed of as a whole in private and can be done by either burning or any other method that would give due regard to its dignity.

National flags made of paper should never be disposed of on the ground after the citizens have waved them.

Even while choosing to burn or to bury it, strict rules have to be followed.

Apart from burning the flag, it can also be buried, but in the process make sure that one needs to be sure that it does not resurface due to the removal of soil. If the flag is being lit, ensure that it is lit completely, not half. This work should be done personally, if possible, while doing this work, the flag should be saluted, or silence should be maintained.

The proper way to burn the Indian flag is to light a fire and respectfully keep the folded flag in the fire. It is a legal offence to burn the flag directly or burn it outright. Special care should be taken that the national flag is a symbol of justice, freedom, loyalty and pride of the country i.e it is necessary to maintain its dignity while disposing of it.

