    Kerala art director assaulted for attaching tricolor on car; 2 arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20: Two persons have been arrested by the Kerala Police on Saturday for allegedly assaulting an art director Arkan S Karma for attaching a tricolor to his car ahead of Independence Day.

    The incident occurred at 1 am on Monday (August 15). The main accused raised objection to Arkan S Karma and his friend for keeping the Tiranga atop his car and allegedly assaulted them.

    A group of four chased them in 2-wheeler, blocked their car at the NH-64 highway in Pallimukku and beat them up. "The first accused confronted with a knife holding it to the neck of the victim, while the second accused person slapped the complainant twice and then pulled him out of the car and assaulted him brutally," the FIR added mentioning that he was also hit the complainant's nose and head with stones and his nose was bleeding, the news agency reported.

    "Police arrested two persons after an art director was allegedly assaulted for, as he claims, attaching the tricolor to his car on August 15 in Kollam," ANI quoted the police as saying.

    Based on the complaint, the FIR has been registered at Iravopuram police station.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 16:05 [IST]
