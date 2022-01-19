Young India is showing the way: PM Modi on Covid vaccination

Even teleprompter could not take so many lies: Rahul's dig at PM Modi’s Davos speech

New Delhi, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the first dose vaccination of over 50% of youngsters between 15-18 age group.

In response to a tweet by Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister said;

"Young and youthful India showing the way!

This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum.

It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."

It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic. https://t.co/RVRri5rFyd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet on Tuesday which said it was a "big day" for India's fight against the pandemic as over 50 per cent of youngsters between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

Once the 15-18 age group is covered, the government is likely to take a policy decision for initiating the vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group in March.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2, 2021.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering the precaution dose -- a third jab of COVID-19 vaccine -- to healthcare, frontline workers including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections, driven mainly by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:33 [IST]