Yogi Adityanath to lead BJP's 'Gaurav yatra' in Gujarat ahead of assembly elections

After making his presence felt in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is all set to lead another yatra for his party in poll Gujarat. The firebrand Hindutva icon will be the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party's face in Gaurav Yatra which was flagged off by party National President Amit Shah on October 2.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will lead the BJP's Gaurav Yatra on October 13 and 14 when he will take the center stage in South and North Gujarat respectively. The BJP re-launched the 'Gaurav Yatra' in Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections, the 15-day yatra will cover 149 assembly constituencies. The first time the yatra was undertaken was when the state was hit with 2002 violence The BJP had then flagged off the yatra to 'restore Gujarati pride'. This time around, the BJP's yatra was a counter to Congress' Navsarjan Yatra that found massive support in the rural parts of Saurashtra.

The saffron mascot and the Hindutva poster boy of the BJP, Yogi Adityanath will lead the yatra for two days and is expected to draw crowds in massive numbers. Yogi Adityanath's participation is said to have been backed by the Sangh with the BJP hoping to elicit the kind of response it did in Uttar Pradesh with Parivarthan rallies ahead of the elections.

Yogi is increasingly becoming the most bankable face of the BJP, especially on the Hindutva push. The first phase of the rally was flagged off by Shah but is being led by Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. It intends to cover 76 assembly constituencies in Central and North Gujarat. The second phase led by state BJP unit president Jitu Vaghani intends to cover 73 assembly constituencies in South Gujarat and Saurashtra.

OneIndia News