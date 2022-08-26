YouTube
    Will Delhi’s pollution levels soar courtesy the demolition of the Noida twin towers?

    New Delhi, Aug 26: All eyes would be on the 40 tower Supertech twin towers in Noida which is scheduled to be razed down on August 28. One of the biggest issues to be faced by the residents living close to the structure would be the dust.

    The authorities have said that the debris would take nearly three months to clear. Even though it would be a controlled explosion, there are major concerns regarding the environmental impact in the nearby areas. The other question being raised is about the impact it would have on the pollution in Delhi which is close to Noida.

    Twin residential towers of Supertech, in Noida
    Delhi however will not be affected. Some people think if the Noida Expressway is just a few kilometres away then why will not affect Delhi.

    Noida's twin tower demolition: Health dept on toes for any possible emergencyNoida's twin tower demolition: Health dept on toes for any possible emergency

    This is because of the weather patterns in Delhi currently. The weather conditions in Delhi remain dry and the same is the case in Noida as well. While such dry weather is ideal for dust to travel, the answer here lies in the wind pattern. The opposite direction of the wind is said to be the main reason behind the dust particles not reaching Delhi.

    According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, on August 28 the wind will likely blow from the northwest direction. Vice President of Skymet Mahesh Palawat quoted by India Today said that the air will move the dust particles towards the western parts of Uttar Pradesh instead of Delhi.

    The illegally constructed building in Noida's Sector 93 has been a hot topic for the past couple of days. The button to demolish the building will be pressed by Chetan Dutta, the Indian blaster. The authorities have explained that the process is going to be a simple one.

    Noida twin towers demolition: There will be 35,000 cubic metres of debrisNoida twin towers demolition: There will be 35,000 cubic metres of debris

    Dutta said it is a simple process. We generate current from the dynamo and then press the button which will ignite the detonators in all shock tubes within 9 seconds.
    The demolition is scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm on August 28.

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 15:13 [IST]
    X