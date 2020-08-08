YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Kozhikode Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why tabletop runways are extremely challenging for pilots

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 08: The crash at Kozhikode brought back bitter memories of the flight accident in Mangaluru in 2010. The similarity between the two crashes are that both the airports have tabletop runways.

    Why tabletop runways are extremely challenging for pilots
    Image Courtesy: Google Maps

    Tabletop runways are very tricky and known to be extremely challenging even for the best of pilots. A tabletop runway is one which is build over a hill after levelling the surface. The airport at Kozhikode had a tabletop runway. It is located on the top of a plateau with one or both ends adjacent to a steep precipice that drops into a gorge. Owing to safety issues several international airlines had stopped flying bigger aircrafts including the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 into this airport.

    Kerala Air India crash: Wing Commander Sathe was a decorated pilot

    If there is a cliff, it becomes very challenging for the pilot and heavy rains make matters worse. Pilots need to understand the right landing spot, failing which the plane can overshoot the runway.

    In Mangaluru in 2010, a similar incident took place when a Dubai to Mangalore flight crashed while attempting to land on the tabletop runway. 158 persons onboard were killed in that crash, while 8 survived.

    More KOZHIKODE News

    Read more about:

    air india plane crash kerala kozhikode

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue