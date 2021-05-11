YouTube
    Why is #ArrestMunmunDutta trending on Twitter?

    New Delhi, May 11: Munmun Dutta, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has apologised for using a casteist slur in a recent YouTube video.

    Talking about her make-up, Munmun Dutta said, "Lip tint ko halka sa blush ki tarah laga liya hai because main YouTube pe aane wali hoon aur main achha dikhn chahti hoon. Bh***i ki tarah nahi dikhna chahti hoon."

    Munmun Dutta

    Soon after the video went viral, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending on twitter.

    However, the actress accepted her mistake and issued an apology on Twitter, blaming 'language barrier' for her ignorance.

    "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings," she wrote in her apology.

    "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation," she added.

    "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret for the same," Dutta concluded.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 0:47 [IST]
    X