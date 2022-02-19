BJP to give free LPG gas cylinder on Holi, Diwali every year if voted to power in UP: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 19: BJP's SPS Baghel, who is contesting against Akhilesh Yadav in the Karhal assembly constituency, drew an analogy from the Hindu mythology Mahabharat during an election campaign to corner his opponent.

Baghel claimed that he shares 'guru-sishya' relationship with Mulayam Singh Yadav. "He could have attacked his own disciple but he refrained as it is a sign that Mulayam still loves me," news agency ANI quoted Baghel as saying.

He added, "We always had a guru-disciple tradition, Dronacharya's son was Ashwashthama and Arjun was a disciple. Arjun was fighting for Dharma and Ashwashthama was on the wrong side but Dronacharya always wished well for Arjun."

The BJP candidate alleged that Akhilesh Yadav forced his father to campaign for him and claimed that the SP candidate is afraid of losing the Karhal seat.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav didn't come here on his own but was forced to campaign. He should have campaigned in the weak constituencies. Usually, the child is the parent's support in his old age but Akhilesh is the first child who is asking an ailing father for help to avoid loss in Karhal," Baghel told ANI.

Polling in Karhal will take place on Sunday.

The BJP candidate further stated that Mulayam Singh Yadav still loves him. "Netaji (Mulayam Singh) never took Akhilesh's name and didn't ask for a vote," he added.

Mulayam Singh campaigned for the first time in an election rally on Friday as he sought votes for his son.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 17:56 [IST]