When PM Modi stopped by on Bengaluru street to greet crowd | VIDEO

    Bengaluru, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stopped his car and waved at enthusiastic groups of party workers and supporters near the office of Karnataka Public Service Commission close to 'Vidhana Soudha' and at a key traffic junction in Bengaluru.

    Standing on the 'running board' of his car, Modi greeted the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans and holding aloft the BJP flags,as reported by news agency PTI.

    Later, as he proceeded to inaugurate the Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the Prime Minister got down from his car and walked on the road for a short distance and waved at the crowd who had gathered on either side of the roads in gratitude. He was on his way to the helipad at Air Force Tactical Training Centre in Hebbal.

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off 'Vande Bharat' Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station.

    The Prime Minister is on a visit to Bengaluru to flag off the trains, inaugurate the terminal-2 of KIA and unveil the 108-feet tall statue of 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda, a chieftain of the mighty Vijayanagara empire who founded Bengaluru about 600 years ago. Modi's Bengaluru visit assumes significance as the Assembly elections in Karnataka are less than six months away.

    X