YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 election commission coronavirus

    West Bengal elections 2021: EC bans rallies, public meetings from 7 pm-10 am due to COVID-19 cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 16: Against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission on Friday put in place restrictions on campaigning by political parties, including curtailing its time, for the West Bengal assembly elections.

    TMC

    In an order, the poll panel curtailed the time for campaign up to 7 pm. Earlier it was up to 10 pm.

    Now there will be no campaign between 7 pm and 10 am on campaign day in the state, the Election Commission said.

    Five poll contestants test COVID-19 positive in West Bengal; 3 from TMC, one each from BJP, RSPFive poll contestants test COVID-19 positive in West Bengal; 3 from TMC, one each from BJP, RSP

    It also extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three of the eight phases of the West Bengal polls to be held on April 22, 26 and 29.

    During the silence period, which is usually for 48 hours, parties and candidates cannot hold rallies and meetings.

    MORE West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    Story first published: Friday, April 16, 2021, 19:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X