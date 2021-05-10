Weather report: Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas, parts of northwestern India

New Delhi, May 10: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over the western Himalayan region from May 11 to 13. Isolated rain and thunder is also likely over the northwestern plains during the period.

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India from May 11 onwards. Under the influence of this WD and its interaction with easterly winds at lower levels and moisture feed from Arabian Sea at lower levels, fairly widespread rainfall or thundershower is very likely over the western Himalayan region and isolated rainfall or thunderstorms are likely over plains of northwest India during May 11 to 13 with maximum intensity on May 12 and 13.

Under the influence of strengthening of lower level southwesterly winds and its confluence with lower level westerlies, fairly widespread rainfall or thunderstorm activity is very likely over northeastern states and West Bengal; and isolated to scattered rain/thundershower over remaining parts of east India during next the 4-5 days.

Due to a north-south trough (area of low pressure)/wind discontinuity from southwest Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka coast at lower levels, light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain or thunder is very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Karnataka and isolated to scattered rain/thundershower over rest parts of south Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days.

No heat wave conditions are likely over any part of the country during the next 4-5 days.