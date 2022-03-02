YouTube
    Watch: Ukrainians climb on top of Russian tank to slow its advance

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine dramatic visuals are being shared of the conflict.

    In one such video, Ukrainian civilians can be seen claiming on top a Russian tank to slow their advance.

    The video was shot Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine, according to Visegrad which is a cultural and political alliance among Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia.

    Ukrainian civilians slow down the Russian advance by climbing on top of enemy tanks trying to pass through the city of Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region. The bravery of the Ukrainian people is unparalleled., Visegrad 24 said in a tweet.

    Ukrainian rushes under enemy equipment so that the occupiers do not pass said a tweet by HB.

    The war in Ukraine entered into its 6th day today. Scores have been killed in the fighting and many have left the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 12:47 [IST]
