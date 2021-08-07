WATCH: Sonu Sood surprises Srinagar street hawker by turning up at his stall, then bargains

JP Nadda slams Cong govt in Puducherry over graft, says BJP will capture power in coming polls

oi-Deepika S

A street hawker was in for a surprise after Bollywood star Sonu Sood gave a surprise visit by turning up at his stall and promoting his wares.

Sonu Sood took to the streets of a flea market in Batmaloo in the city and started interacting with Shameem Khan, who has been selling shoes and slippers for over a decade.

The 48-year-old actor, who has earned public appreciation for supporting migrant workers during the pandemic, inquired about the rates of the slippers and asked Khan to give him some discount.

Sonu Sood then urged his fans to visit Khan's stall.

"Whoever wants to buy shoes, come to Shameem bhai's stall and he will give you a discount if you take my name," the actor said in a video posted on his Instagram.

"Kitna discount doge? (how much discount would you offer?," the actor asked, to which khan said, "20 per cent."