YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wanted criminal, who escaped from custody, killed following exchange of fire in Rohini: Police

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 28: A wanted criminal, who had managed to escape from custody, was killed on Sunday following an exchange of fire in the Rohini area here, police said.

    Wanted criminal, who escaped from custody, killed following exchange of fire in Rohini: Police

    According to the police, Kuldeep alias Fajja sustained injuries in the exchange of fire with a Special Cell team in a flat at Rohini''s sector 14.

    He was rushed to the Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

    Kuldeep escaped from police custody on Thursday afternoon, following a shootout inside the GTB Hospital in east Delhi.

    The shootout took place around 12.30 pm, when the third battalion of the Delhi Police was taking the accused to the hospital for treatment in the OPD.

    More CRIMINAL News

    Read more about:

    criminal

    Story first published: Sunday, March 28, 2021, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X